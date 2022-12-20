

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KKR, a global investment firm, and Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd. announced the signing of agreements under which KKR will acquire all shares in Bushu Pharma from BPEA EQT. Bushu Pharma is a pure-play pharmaceutical CDMO based in Japan. It has GMP certifications globally, and manufacture products for worldwide end-markets, with a particular focus on Japan and Asian countries, such as China.



KKR plans to work alongside Bushu Pharma's management team to expand into new and growing segments, such as injectables, invest in further capacity expansion and quality control, and explore organic and inorganic opportunities for growth.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQT AB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de