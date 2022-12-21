

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - PrimeStone Capital LLP, which owns 2% of the issued share capital of Brenntag (BNTGF.PK), has urged the company to terminate buy-out talks with Univar Solutions. But the activist investor has urged Brenntag to buy back 2.5 billion euros worth of shares and announce the future separation of Brenntag Specialties and Essentials into two distinct listed companies.



Meanwhile, Brenntag confirmed Tuesday that it has received a letter from PrimeStone Capital LLP addressed to the Brenntag Management Board and Supervisory Board.



Brenntag said, as it continues to execute its strategic plan to deliver sustainable shareholder value creation, that it values the open and constructive dialogue with all of its shareholders.



Last month, Brenntag said it was in preliminary discussions with Univar Solutions (UNVR) regarding a potential acquisition of Univar Solutions.



