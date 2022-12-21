

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Aurubis AG (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) said that its supervisory board approved a comprehensive growth package with investments amounting to 530 million euros. The company anticipates an EBITDA totaling around 130 million euros once the projects are completed and commissioned.



The investment package approved includes around 250 million euros to move up the doubling of capacity at the growth project Aurubis Richmond in Georgia, USA by a second module and taking into account a capital expenditure adjustment for infrastructure requirements and inflation of EUR 90 million for the current project.



For both modules, Aurubis plans to invest a total of 640 million euros and anticipates an annual earnings contribution of around 170 million euros EBITDA starting in fiscal year 2026/27.



The Supervisory Board also approved the Complex Recycling Hamburg project for processing internal and external complex smelter intermediary products with an investment volume of around 190 million euros. Aurubis projects an annual earnings contribution of around 40 million euros EBITDA starting in fiscal year 2025/26 from the anticipated additional treatment and refining charges.



Furthermore, the Supervisory Board assessed the operating result for Aurubis AG and approved the consolidated financial statements at today's meeting. On this basis, the recommended dividend for fiscal year 2021/22 is 1.80 euros per share, compared to 1.60 euros per share in previous year.



For current fiscal year 2022/23, the company projects an operating EBT to be between 400 million euros and 500 million euros.



