

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's retail sales growth improved in November, largely driven by a surge in sales of textiles, clothing and footwear, figures from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



At constant prices, retail sales climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.7 percent rise in October. Sales have been rising since March last year.



In November, sales of textiles, clothing, and footwear grew the most, by 18.9 percent annually, while those of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and orthopaedic equipment also logged strong growth of 6.1 percent.



Food, beverage, and tobacco sales increased 4.8 percent in November compared to the same period last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 0.3 percent from October, when they rebounded by 0.3 percent.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de