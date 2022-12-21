

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Wednesday announced the submission of Clinical Trial Authorization or CTA application to Health Canada for Phase 1/2 study of ALN-KHK for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.



ALN-KHK is a wholly-owned asset and its first investigational RNAi therapeutic targeting ketohexokinase. The investigational drug is administered subcutaneously to target ketohexokinase.



The Company targets to begin enrollment in a Phase 1/2 study in healthy overweight to obese volunteers and obese patients with Type-2 diabetes in early 2023.



