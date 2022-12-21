

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has embarked on a strategically important visit to the United States, which marks his first foreign trip since Russia attacked his country in February.



'On my way to the US to strengthen resilience and defense capabilities of Ukraine,' he wrote on Twitter Wednesday.



It is the 300th day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden will welcome his Ukrainian counterpart to the White House at 2 PM ET. It will be followed by the two leaders' bilateral meeting at the Oval Office at 2:30 PM.



The Presidents will hold a joint press conference at the White House at 4.30 PM. Zelensky is also scheduled to address a joint session of the Congress, and a number of meetings in Washington. It includes a meeting with key members of President Biden's national security team and Cabinet.



White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that during Zelensky's visit, Biden will announce a significant new package of nearly $2 billion worth of security assistance to help Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression.



It will include a Patriot missile battery to defend against Russia's attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, and other forms of air defense support such as NASAMS, HAWKs, Stingers, and counter-UAV equipment.



In the meeting, President Biden will have an in-depth strategic discussion with President Zelensky about the way ahead on the battlefield, a Senior administration official said.



The two leaders will also discuss the capabilities and training that the U.S. and its allies will continue to provide to Ukraine; the sanctions and export controls that the United States imposed on Russia's economic sector and defense industrial base; and the humanitarian, economic and energy sector assistance that Washington is providing to Ukraine.



