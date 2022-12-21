

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced that its FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor is now compatible with the mylife Loop solution from partners, Ypsomed and CamDiab, creating a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data.



The company noted that the automated insulin delivery system (AID) solution is now available in Germany and will be available in additional European countries beginning in 2023. But the AID solution is currently not available in the United States.



Integrating CamDiab's CamAPS FX mobile app and Ypsomed's mylifeTM YpsoPump with accurate, real-time data from Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 3 sensor, the connected solution continuously monitors a person's glucose levels, and automatically adjusts and delivers the right amount of insulin at the right time, removing the guesswork of insulin dosing and helping people with diabetes reach better treatment targets.



In addition to partnering with Ypsomed and CamDiab, Abbott said it is working to make the FreeStyle Libre platform interoperable with other leading insulin delivery systems.



