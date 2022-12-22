

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose on Thursday after overnight data showed U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December on the back of declining inflation expectations and a strong labor market.



The benchmark DAX was up 43 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,141 after rallying 1.5 percent on Wednesday.



Banks traded higher, with Deutsche Bank rising nearly 1 percent and Commerzbank gaining half a percent.



Automakers were mixed, with Volkswagen losing around 1 percent.



Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA, a DIY-store chain operator, added 1 percent after backing its FY23 outlook.



Retailer Metro AG edged up slightly after saying that it agreed to divest Metro India to Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.



