

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Thursday after a measure of U.S. consumer confidence bounced back in December and Beijing used a series of meetings to underline the country's pivot towards a focus on growth.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,603 after rising 2 percent the previous day.



Satellite operator Eutelsat Communications gained 1 percent. The company said that it would implement as soon as possible all restrictive measures on broadcasting activities adopted by the competent French and European Union regulatory bodies in line with its commitments.



Automobile major Renault SA was down 0.8 percent. The company has placed a 210 billion yen or about 1.4 billion euros new Samurai retail bond that will mature in December 2026 and carry a coupon of 2.80 percent.



