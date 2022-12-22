

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold steadied in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as traders awaited more U.S. economic data for directional cues.



Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,816.08 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were virtually unchanged at $1,824.95.



The U.S. dollar weakened on improved risk sentiment after Chinese authorities promised to implement measures to boost growth and property market next year.



China's State Council, People's Bank of China and the country's top securities regulator conducted a study during last week's economic policy meeting and committed to stimulate growth next year.



China will speed up construction of major projects and assist private firms and the platform economy, according to the meeting.



In economic releases, U.S. GDP data for the third quarter and weekly jobless claims for the week ended December 17 will be published in the New York session.



