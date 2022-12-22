

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



- BERENBERG CUTS CHEMRING GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 380 (420) PENCE - 'BUY' - CITIGROUP CUTS LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY TO 'NEUTRAL'(BUY) - PRICE TARGET 166 (299) PENCE - JEFFERIES CUTS GYM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 220 (290) PENCE - 'BUY'



