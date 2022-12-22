Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
WKN: A2P208 ISIN: US68622P1093 Ticker-Symbol: 4TZ 
Tradegate
22.12.22
13:02 Uhr
4,540 Euro
+1,700
+59,86 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,1404,22013:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC41,800+7,18 %
OCUPHIRE PHARMA INC2,465-2,26 %
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS INC4,540+59,86 %
TGS ASA12,800+1,67 %
