

BUENOS AIRES (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.30 A.M. ET).



In the Green



ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ORIC) is up over 46% at $4.38 Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (OCUP) is up over 20% at $3.18 Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) is up over 11% at $45.89 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is up over 5% at $29.74 Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 4% at $4.00



In the Red



Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is down over 14% at $8.75 Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) is down over 11% at $18.86 Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) is down over 9% at $2.55 Genie Energy Ltd. (GNE) is down over 7% at $9.51 Camber Energy, Inc. (CEI) is down over 6% at $3.64 Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (GRRR) is down over 3% at $4.58



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de