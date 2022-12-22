Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CUR ISIN: US69888T2078 Ticker-Symbol: 61P 
Frankfurt
22.12.22
08:17 Uhr
19,800 Euro
+0,300
+1,54 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC41,200+5,64 %
OCUPHIRE PHARMA INC2,465-2,26 %
ORIC PHARMACEUTICALS INC4,420+55,63 %
PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS INC19,800+1,54 %
TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA ADR9,050-4,74 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.