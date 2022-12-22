

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell on Thursday as the dollar firmed after data showing an upward revision U.S. GDP growth triggered speculation the Fed will continue with its tight policy stance for a longer period of time.



U.S. economic activity unexpectedly jumped more than previously estimated in the third quarter, according to revised data released by the Commerce Department.



The report showed the surge in real gross domestic product in the third quarter was upwardly revised to 3.2% from the previously reported 2.9%. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.



The stronger than previously estimated growth in the third quarter came after GDP slumped by 1.6% in the first quarter and fell by 0.6% in the second quarter.



The dollar index climbed to 104.55, gaining nearly 0.4%.



Gold futures for February ended down $30.10 at $1,795.30 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended lower by $0.572 at $23.622 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $3.7570 per pound, down $0.0530 from the previous close.



Traders looked ahead to tomorrow's report on personal income and spending, which includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Fed.



The Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that the central bank will require 'substantially more evidence' inflation is on a sustained downward trend before halting its interest rate hikes.



The Conference Board released a report on Thursday showing a continued slump by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of November.



The report said the leading economic index tumbled by 1% in November after sliding by a revised 0.9% in October. Economists had expected the leading economic index to decrease by 0.5% compared to the 0.8% drop originally reported for the previous month.



Data released by the Labor Department showed initial jobless claims crept up to 216,000 in the week ended December 17th, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised level of 214,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 222,000 from the 211,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de