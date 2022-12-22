

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean electronics giant Samsung has recalled about 663,500 top-load washing machines in the U.S. due to risk of fire.



According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the washing machines can short-circuit and overheat, posing a fire hazard.



The recall involves several models of Samsung's top-load washers with super speed wash. The washers were sold in white, black, champagne, and ivory colors and include model series WA49B, WA50B, WA51A, WA52A, WA54A, and WA55A.



Samsung said it has received 51 reports of smoking, melting, overheating or fire involving the washers, with 10 of which resulted in property damage. Three consumers have reported injuries due to smoke inhalation.



The washing machines were sold at Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe's and other appliance stores nationwide and online at Samsung.com from June 2021 through December 2022 for between $900 and $1,500.



The company has asked consumers to immediately check whether their washer's software has been updated to prevent the hazard; and, if not, consumers should immediately stop using the washer until the software is updated.



