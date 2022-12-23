

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Israeli National Security Advisor Dr. Eyal Hulata convened a virtual meeting of the U.S.-Israel Strategic Consultative Group (SCG) on Thursday.



Senior representatives from foreign policy, defense, and intelligence agencies also participated in the meeting, according to the White House.



Officials reviewed significant regional developments since the last SCG meeting, including the current situation with respect to Iran. They further discussed Iran's growing military relationship with Russia, including the transfer of weapons the Kremlin is deploying against Ukraine, targeting its civilian infrastructure, and Russia's provision of military technology to Iran in return.



Officials expressed commitment to countering Iran's threats to the region, and to ensuring that Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.



They also discussed the broad array of economic sanctions imposed in recent months against Iran, reviewed ongoing cooperation and exercises between the U.S. military and Israel Defense Forces, and assessed means for enhancing Israel's security and economic integration throughout the Middle East region.



