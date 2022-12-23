

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday on rising expectations the EU sanctions will result in a substantial drop in Russian crude supply.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures surged $2.07 to $79.56 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were up $3.56 or 4.4% at $84.54 a barrel a little while ago.



The EU ban on Russian crude imports and a G7 price cap on Russian seaborn oil exports came into effect in the first week of this month. This is expected to result in Russia's Baltic oil exports falling by 20% in December.



Russia's deputy prime minister Alexander Novak has reportedly said Russia is likely to cut oil output by 5-7% in early 2023.



Traders also noted news about the cancellation of over 4,400 U.S. flights over a two-day period as a big winter storm that is barreling across the U.S. is likely to threaten travel plan during the holiday season.



