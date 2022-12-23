

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pacific Cycle has issued a recall of about 147,000 Pacific Kids' Igniter and Pacific Bubble Pop bicycles due to risk of fall. The recalled products were sold at Target stores exclusively from July 2020 through September 2022 for about $140.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the bicycle's handlebar can become loose during use, posing a fall hazard. The company said it has received 23 reports of incidents of the bicycle's handlebars becoming loose during use. Ten injuries involving bruising and abrasions have been reported.



Customers have been advised to immediately stop riding the recalled bicycles and contact Pacific Cycle to receive a free repair kit, which will contain a bolt, nut, washer and grease packet with instructions to apply grease to the bolt.



The recall involves two models of 20' Pacific Kids' Bicycles. The Pacific Igniter has red with white and black accent colors and the word 'Igniter' on the downtube and the Pacific Bubble Pop has pink with blue and black accent colors and the words 'Bubble Pop' on the downtube. The model numbers 201230TG, 201231TG are located on the seat tube where it meets the bottom bracket.



