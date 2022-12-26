

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - At least three Russian soldiers were killed in a drone attack at a strategic bomber airbase in Saratov Oblast on Engles air base in Russia. Reports claimed that there were no emergencies in the residential areas of the city.



Russia claimed that it shot down the drone prior to reaching its target. The attack was at around 1.35 am on Monday local time. The drone is said to be approaching on a low altitude.



Earlier on December 5, there was a similar attack in the Ryazan region, damaging two aircraft and killing three servicemen in that incident also.



Ukraine has not commented on the incident.



