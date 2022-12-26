

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The strong winter storm has resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights during the long Christmas weekend. The total number of cancellations as of Monday is 2767.



Out of the total delays of 5319 flights, 641 flights were delayed within and into or out of the United States.



According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines alone canceled 725 flights and 103 flights were delayed. On Friday cancellations by Southwest were 1238 flights.



On Monday, China Eastern Airlines Corp. canceled 596 flights which comes to 32 percent of their total service. Delta airline's total cancellations were 247 and where 69 flights were delayed. United Airlines canceled 84 flights and Alaska airlines canceled 79 flights.



The deadly winter storm has reportedly affected more than 200 million people and at least 12 people were dead.



