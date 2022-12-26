

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Beginning Monday, Target Corp. (TGT) will provide special offers on thousands of popular items at stores nationwide, on Target.com and via the Target app. The Target Clearance Run comes with up to 50% savings on clothing, shoes, toys, beauty, home décor and more.



'Our guests always look forward to post-holiday deals, whether they're looking to spend the gift cards they received as a holiday gift, restock their pantries after hosting for the holidays or prepare for a New Year's celebration. The Target Clearance Run is the perfect moment to do just that,' said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer, Target.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TARGET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de