

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine Monday demanded Russian Federation's removal from the UN Security Council or UNSC and the United Nations. The statement from Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the permanent membership was originally given to the erstwhile USSR and the Russian Federation took over the seat bypassing the procedures defined by the UN Charter.



Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister in a tweet said, 31 years ago Russia abused the UN Charter and usurped USSR's seat at the UN Security Council - bypassing the only legitimate procedure set by the Charter. He further said Russia's presence at the UNSC and the UN as a whole is illegitimate.



Ukraine alleged that the Russian Federation has never gone through the legal procedure to be admitted to the membership and therefore illegally occupies the seat of the USSR in the UN Security Council.



The statement further said Ukraine is currently suffering from a full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation. Russia's actions have been contrary to the concept of a 'peace-loving' state and against the UN Charter's main criteria for membership.



In another development Czech president Milos Zeman called for support for Ukraine. In a televised address, Zeman said Russia would eventually have to leave Ukraine and the pressure of free countries would sooner or later compel Russia to leave the territory of Ukraine.



