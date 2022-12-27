

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (UNBLF.PK) Tuesday announced the completion of the sale of its A+-rated outdoor lifestyle destination 'The Village' in Los Angeles to the Kroenke Organization. The sale is part of the streamlining of the U.S. regional asset portfolio to reduce financial exposure.



The sale price of $325 million reflects an initial yield of 5.6 percent on the in-place Net Operating Income, and a 10.6 percent discount to the last unaffected appraisal.



Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said through the sale of The Village, it has made $1.1 Bn in total proceeds to date from the planned reduction of its financial exposure to the U.S.



