

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly lower on Thursday, though markets came off their day's lows, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures.



Investor sentiment remains fragile due to concerns over the Federal Reserve's continued policy tightening and worries about the impact of China's latest COVID wave on global supply chains and inflation.



The pan European STOXX Europe 600 slipped 0.1 percent to 426.94 after closing 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday.



The German DAX edged up 0.1 percent, recovering from an early slide. France's CAC 40 index was marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.3 percent.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell between half a percent and 1 percent, tracking weakness in commodity prices.



Oil & gas firm BP Plc fell over 1 percent and Shell gave up 0.8 percent.



Iron ore pellets manufacturer Ferrexpo declined 1.2 percent. The company said that the detention of its non-executive director Kostyantin Zhevago by the French authorities was unrelated to matters at the company.



China-exposed luxury firms were trading lower, with Richemont losing 1.5 percent as uncertainties mount over China.



Skanska AB, a Swedish construction and development firm, rose half a percent after it won contracts worth $313 million in total to expand a hospital in Texas, as well as to build medical education building for The University of Texas.



Novartis AG was little changed. The Swiss drug maker said it will pay $245 million to end anti-trust cases over a U.S. generic drug.



