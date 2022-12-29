

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine issued an air raid alert across the country on Thursday after Russia launched more than 120 missiles in a fresh wave of attacks targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities.



The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia was attacking the country from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles and Kamikaze drones.



Several explosions were reported in the Western city of Lviv, according to Mayor Andriy Sadovy. 90 percent of the city was without power, he said.



The Military Administration of Kryvyi Rih said the central city was attacked with missiles fired from Russian ships and planes stationed at the Black Sea.



Air defense systems were activated in capital Kyiv, Kharkiv in the northeast, Mykolaiv and Odesa in the south, and Zhytomyr and Poltava in central Ukraine among other cities.



Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that air defense forces intercepted 16 missiles over the city.



Three people, including a 14-year-old girl, were injured in the attack. Residential homes, an industrial facility and a playground were damaged.



Presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych told residents to stay in shelters.



Earlier, Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said his government will not negotiate with its counterparts in Ukraine under a 10-point peace formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, alleging that it is 'another PR campaign from Washington.'



