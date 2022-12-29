

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited or TSMC (TSM) said on Thursday that the 3nm technology has successfully entered to its volume production at Fab 18 Phase 8 facility in the Southern Taiwan Science Park or STSP.



The company projects that the 3nm technology will create end products with a market value of $1.5 trillion within five years of volume production.



Phases 1 through 8 of TSMC Fab 18 each have cleanroom area of 58,000 square meters, around double the size of a standard logic fab.



The semi conductor firm's total investment in Fab 18 will exceed NT$1.86 trillion. In addition to expanding 3nm capacity in Taiwan, it is also constructing 3nm capacity at its Arizona site.



The company is preparing for its 2nm fabs, which will be located in the Hsinchu and Central Taiwan Science Parks, with a total of six phases proceeding as planned.



