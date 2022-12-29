

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United Nations agency focusing on responsible tourism has published its annual list of 'best' rural villages around the world.



The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) named 32 destinations as 'Best Tourism Villages 2022.'



Different from the usual lists of the world's best tourist destinations, UNWTO recognizes rural destinations that are embracing tourism as a driver of development and new opportunities for jobs and income, while preserving and promoting community-based values and products.



The 32 new rural spots are located in 18 countries across the continents of Asia, North America, South America, Africa and Europe.



The destinations are listed in alphabetical order by country with no ranking.



The Best Tourism Villages for the 2022 edition were shortlisted from 136 villages put forward for consideration by 57 UNWTO Member States.



The villages were evaluated by an independent Advisory Board based on a set of criteria covering nine areas: Cultural and Natural Resources, Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources, Economic Sustainability, Social Sustainability, Environmental Sustainability, Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration, Governance and Prioritization of Tourism, Infrastructure and Connectivity, and Health, Safety, and Security.



All the three villages that Spain submitted for consideration - Rupit, Alquézar, and Guadalupe - were qualified.



Here is the complete list of Best Tourism Villages 2022:



Zell am See, Austria Wagrain, Austria Puqueldón, Chile Dazhai, China Jingzhu, China Choachí, Colombia Aguarico, Ecuador Angochagua, Ecuador Choke Mountains Ecovillage, Ethiopia Mestia, Georgia Kfar Kama, Israel Sauris-Zahre, Italy Isola del Giglio, Italy Umm Qais, Jordan Creel, Mexico El Fuerte, Mexico Ksar Elkhorbat, Morocco Moulay Bouzerktoune, Morocco Lamas, Peru Raqchi, Peru Castelo Novo, Portugal Pyeongsa-ri, South Korea Rasinari, Romania AlUla Old Town, Saudi Arabia Bohinj, Slovenia Rupit, Spain Alquézar, Spain Guadalupe, Spain Murten, Switzerland Andermatt, Switzerland Birgi, Türkiye Thai Hai, Vietnam



A further 20 villages will enter the Upgrade Programme. All 52 villages will also become part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Global Network.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de