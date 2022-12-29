

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Surf 9 has recalled nearly 13,300 paddle boards due to risk of drowning. The recalled boards were sold exclusively at Costco.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Body Glove Tandem Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board, ULI Inventor Inflatable Paddle Board, ULI Zettian Inflatable Supyak and ULI Lila Inflatable Supyak have been recalled. In addition, about 7,000 of the Body Glove Boards were sold in Canada.



The paddle boards were recalled because the glue on the inflatable paddle boards can separate at the seams and the paddle boards can deflate unexpectedly, posing a drowning hazard.



Surf 9 said it received three reports of the Body Glove boards deflating, however, no injuries have been reported.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using the recalled boards and return them to Costco for a full refund.



The recalled boards were sold at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com. The Body Glove boards were sold from December 2021 through July 2022 for about $630. The ULI boards were sold from July 2021 through July 2022 for between $700 and $800.



