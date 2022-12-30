

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Newnan, Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. of America is recalling certain Viking off-road side-by-side vehicles due to crash and injury hazards, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 500 units of Model Year 2022 Yamaha Viking Off-Road Side-by-Side passenger vehicles. The vehicles were sold in Copper Metallic, Hunter Green and Tactical Green colors.



The affected model numbers include three passenger vehicles with YXM70VPANG (Viking EPS) and YXM70VPRNC (Viking EPS Ranch), and six passenger vehicles with model numbers YXC70VPXNG/YXC70VPHNH (Viking VI EPS) and YXC70VPRNC (Viking VI EPS Ranch).



The vehicles, manufactured by Yamaha Motor, were sold at authorized Yamaha Side-by-Side dealers nationwide from July 2022 through October 2022 for between $14,000 and $16,100.



According to the agency, the improper installation of the retaining bolts could result in the parking brake mechanism failing to hold the vehicle when parked allowing the vehicle to move unintentionally, posing crash and injury hazards.



However, the company has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled vehicles to date.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact Yamaha Motor Corp. U.S.A. for a free inspection and repair.



In similar recalls, Kubota in early December called back about 19,500 units of RTV-XG850 Model utility vehicles due to injury and collision hazards.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

YAMAHA MOTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de