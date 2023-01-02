

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' manufacturing downturn eased at the end of 2022 as orders, exports, output and backlogs, all fell at slower rates, survey data from S&P Global revealed on Monday.



The Nevi manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 48.6 in December from 46.0 in November. However, any score below 50.0 indicates contraction.



As demand continued to deteriorate, new orders fell for the fifth consecutive month in December. Nonetheless, the rate of contraction in new business was the slowest in four months.



In line with new orders, both output and backlogs declined at softer rates in December.



Average input prices increased at the slowest rate since November 2020 due to reduced demand for inputs and improved supply chains. Output price inflation also eased to a 21-month low.



Production and job creation outlooks both improved in December as firms announced plans to increase capacity next year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de