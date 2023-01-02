

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK,AHODF.PK) said Monday that it has begun the 1 billion euros share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022 and expects to complete the program before the end of 2023.



The share buyback program is executed in one or several tranches, the company said.



The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of the company, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.



Ahold Delhaize noted that it is committed to the share buyback program, but the program is subject to changes in corporate activities, such as but not limited to material M&A activity.



