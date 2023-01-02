

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, has been sued as it failed to pay about $136,250 rent for its officespace in San Francisco, according to media reports.



The landlord, Columbia Reit - 650 California LLC, had notified the social media platform on December 16 that it would go into default on its lease for the Hartford Building's 30th floor in five days if the rent was not paid, the reports said.



In the complaint filed last week in San Francisco's state court, Columbia Reit claimed that the tenant failed to comply.



Twitter was also reportedly sued last month for refusing to pay for two charter flights.



The reports indicated that Twitter has not made a rent payment for its headquarters or any of its other global offices in weeks.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TWITTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de