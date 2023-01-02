

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the main stock exchange of Bangladesh, and Nasdaq (NDAQ) said on Monday that they have extended their technology partnership.



As per the agreement, the Nasdaq will provide DSE with trading technology, including an upgrade of Nasdaq's X-stream INET.



The Dhaka Stock Exchange had gone live with its trading engine powered by Nasdaq's X-stream INET technology in December 2014.



Commenting on the new agreement, Shaifur Rahman Mazumdar, Acting MD of DSE, said: '.By further investing in Nasdaq's world-class technology we are confident that we will be stand even better equipped to further empower investors looking to implement sophisticated trading strategies and entrepreneurs looking to raise capital in order to grow their companies and create jobs.'



The Dhaka Stock Exchange has more than 300 brokering intermediaries and processes around 400,000 equity trades a day in its over 650 listed securities with a combined market cap of around $73 billion.



