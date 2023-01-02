UK scientists have examined the impacts of potential-induced degradation (PID) in solar cells and modules, based on a field study from a 1.2 MW PV system in Spain. Meanwhile, in a separate study, scientists in Japan have created a model for one of the less-investigated PID mechanisms, creating a model of its progress that will be useful in future research and mitigation efforts.PID covers a range of different effects that have been observed to reduce PV module performance in the field. The way these effects progress can differ depending on module materials, installation conditions, and other factors, ...

