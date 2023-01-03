

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were sharply higher on their first trading session of 2023. Markets await a reading on manufacturing for December, which is expected to have held steady year-on-year.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rallied 150 points, or 2 percent, to 7,600 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.



Oil and gas firm BP Plc jumped 4.4 percent and Shell rallied 4.1 percent as oil prices edged higher despite growth concerns.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals surged nearly 4 percent. The pharmaceutical company has launched an authorized generic version of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution CIII.



Wizz Air Holdings climbed 1.2 percent. The low-cost airline reported that, in December, it carried 4,180,310 passengers, a 58.4 percent increase from a year ago.



Essentra, a provider of plastic and fiber products, added 1.6 percent after confirming that Scott Fawcett has assumed the role of Chief Executive and Executive Director, with effect from January 1.



