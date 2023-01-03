

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape plc (INCH.L) has successfully completed the 1.3 billion pounds acquisition of Derco. 38,513,102 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Inchcape plc were allotted and issued to the Family Owners. Admission is expected to occur on 4 January 2023. Following the allotment and issuance of the consideration shares, the Family Owners will hold a 9.3% shareholding in Inchcape.



Inchcape said it expects financial performance in 2022 to be inline with the outlook issued on 27 October 2022. Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations is projected towards the top end, or slightly above, the previously guided range of 350-370 million pounds at prevailing FX rates.



Inchcape plc expects to report 2022 results towards the end of March.



