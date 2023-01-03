

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - SemiLEDs Corp. (LEDS), a Taiwanese developer of LED chips and LED components, reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders was $512 thousand, compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the preceding fourth quarter.



Net loss per share was $0.11, narrower than net loss of $0.25 in the sequential fourth quarter.



Revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $1.7 million, while fourth-quarter revenue was $1.6 million.



The company said it is unable to forecast revenue for the second quarter due to the uncertain impact of COVID-19 on the economy and the company.



SemiLEDs added that the Chinese New Year (CNY) of 2023 will begin on January 21. The office and factory in Chunan will be closed from January 20 until January 29 and will resume operations on Monday, January 30.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEMILEDS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de