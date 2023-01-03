

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, announced Tuesday that it has agreed to renew its patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB).



The parties will enter into binding arbitration to determine the final terms, including the amount payable by Samsung under the new agreement.



Samsung's previous license to InterDigital's portfolio of cellular wireless and video technologies expired on December 31 2022. The new license will be effective from January 1 2023.



