

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States continue to report higher test positivity rates and increasing number of hospitalized patients with Covid. The nation has reported 23 percent increase in coronavirus test positivity in the last two weeks.



As per the latest data published by the New York Times, 15 percent of people who are subjected to Covid test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection. This is the highest rate in many months.



For most part of this year, test positivity rate has been consistently recorded below 9 percent. States such as New Jersey and New York continue to report some of the country's worst per-capita case rates.



Conditions are worsening in many Southern states, including Kentucky and South Carolina. Along with this, Covid hospitalizations in the U.S. are on a rising trend.



U.S. hospitals reported a 8 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease increased by 11 percent.



44963 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 5381 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



Although the new coronavirus subvariant is spreading rapidly in the U.S., overall positive cases and deaths are falling, as per the New York Tines' latest data.



Covid deaths are 23 percent down from the rate recorded a fortnight ago. Positive cases dwindled by 11 percent in the country in the last two weeks.



With 6622 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Monday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 100,759,251, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,092,679. A total of 99,610,512 people in the U.S. have recovered from the viral disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



1196 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,692,861.



