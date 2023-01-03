

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday, as investors awaited the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting that is expected to shed light on the trajectory and pace of rate hikes.



The Fed minutes to be released on Wednesday could shed additional light on the central bank's policy outlook for 2023.



U.S. nonfarm payrolls data will be released on Friday. Economists expect the employment to rise by 200,000 jobs in December, compared to 263,000 jobs seen in November. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 3.7 percent.



Traders await the S&P Global U.S. final manufacturing PMI due out at 9:45 am ET. Economists forecast the factory PMI to match the flash estimate of 46.2 in December.



The U.S. dollar index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies reached a fresh 2-week high of 104.86.



The greenback rebounded to 131.18 against the yen, from more than a 7-month low of 129.50 seen at 11 pm ET. The pair had touched a 4-day high of 131.40 in early Asian trading. If the greenback rises further, 137.00 is likely seen as its next resistance level.



The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0519, its weakest level since December 12. The greenback is likely to test resistance around the 1.035 area.



The greenback climbed to 1.1899 against the pound for the first time since November 23. Next key resistance for the greenback is seen around the 1.16 mark.



The USD/CHF pair approached its strongest level since December 8, at 0.9399. The greenback may locate resistance around the 0.955 level.



The greenback advanced to an 8-day high of 0.6688 against the aussie, near 2-week high of 1.3678 against the loonie and near a 5-week high of 0.6200 against the kiwi, from its early near 3-week low of 0.6835 and 4-day lows of 1.3523 and 0.6362, respectively. The currency is seen finding resistance around 0.65 against the aussie, 1.38 against the loonie and 0.61 against the kiwi.



