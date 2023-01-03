

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Foxconn's major plant in China, which was hit hard by worker unrest following Covid-19 spread and related restrictions, has reportedly reached nearly 90% production.



The world's biggest iPhone factory in the Zhengzhou city, called iPhone City, was running at 90% of planned production capacity at the end of December, the Henan Daily newspaper reported Tuesday.



Last year, production at the facility was heavily impacted after issues with workers following strict Covid-19 restrictions. Foxconn is said to have employed as many as 300,000 workers at the factory, which produces the majority of Apple's premium models including iPhone 14 Pro.



Many workers fled in October after food shortages and to avoid strict Covid-19 restrictions. The issues had disrupted the production of Apple products ahead of the crucial Christmas and New Year holidays.



Foxconn offered bonuses to attract new workers and convince those still there to stay on.



'At the moment, the order books look good, and the orders will peak from now until a few months after Chinese New Year,' said Wang Xue, deputy general manager of the facility, according to Henan Daily. The Lunar New Year will begin on January 22.



