

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as energy stocks fell after a sharp decline in oil prices overnight.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,563 after climbing 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Oil & gas firm BP Plc lost 3 percent and Shell declined 2.7 percent as oil prices fell nearly 2 percent in European trade, after having fallen more than 4 percent in the U.S. trading session amid a deteriorating fuel demand outlook in China.



Miners Anglo American and Antofagasta both fell around 1 percent while commodity trading and mining firm Glencore lost nearly 5 percent.



Banks HSBC Holdings and Barclays rose around 1 percent each on expectations that they would benefit from higher interest rates.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de