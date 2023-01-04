

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Geron Corporation (GERN) slipped nearly 9% in extended hours on Wednesday after the late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company announced its plan to offer and sell $175 million of shares in a public offering.



All of the securities in the proposed offering are to be sold by Geron.



Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials.



