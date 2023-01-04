

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China will on Thursday see December results for the services PMI from Caixin, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the PMI score was 46.7.



Singapore will provide November numbers for retail sales; in October, sales were up 0.1 percent on month and 10.4 percent on year.



Thailand will release December data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 6.00 percent for overall inflation - up from 5.55 percent in November. Core CPI is pegged at an annual 3.26 percent, up marginally from 3.22 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see December figures for household confidence and monetary base. In November, the consumer confidence index score was 28.6, while the monetary base dropped 6.4 percent on year.



