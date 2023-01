Next Commercial Bank (Next Bank), a new digital bank backed by Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest telecom operator, has gone live on Temenos core banking platform, opening to customers during 2022.Geneva - Temenos today announced that Next Commercial Bank (Next Bank), a new digital bank backed by Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan's largest telecom operator, has gone live on Temenos core banking platform, opening to customers during 2022. One of the first digital banks in Taiwan to receive a virtual banking license from the island's Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC), Next Bank is building a bank...

