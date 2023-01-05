

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 05.01.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS RAISES VODAFONE PRICE TARGET TO 115 (110) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERNSTEIN RAISES BURBERRY PRICE TARGET TO 2115 (2000) PENCE - 'MARKET-PERFORM' - BERNSTEIN RAISES INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS TARGET TO 5100 (5000) PENCE - 'MP' - BOFA CUTS ITV PRICE TARGET TO 49 (54) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - BOFA CUTS PEARSON TO 'UNDERPERFORM' (NEUTRAL) - PRICE TARGET 865 PENCE - BOFA RAISES WPP PRICE TARGET TO 720 (675) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - EXANE BNP CUTS PRUDENTIAL TO 'UNDERPERFORM' (NEUTRAL) - JEFFERIES RAISES ASTRAZENECA PRICE TARGET TO 10800 (10500) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES RAISES GSK PRICE TARGET TO 1575 (1475) PENCE - 'HOLD' - JEFFERIES RAISES HSBC TO 'BUY' (HOLD) - PRICE TARGET 770 (574) PENCE



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de