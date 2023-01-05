

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $18.22 million, or $1.65 per share. This compares with $7.90 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0% to $176.16 million from $166.15 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $18.22 Mln. vs. $7.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.65 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q1): $176.16 Mln vs. $166.15 Mln last year.



