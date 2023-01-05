

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN):



Earnings: -$17.79 million in Q1 vs. $46.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.64 in Q1 vs. $1.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.45 per share Revenue: $598.73 million in Q1 vs. $798.12 million in the same period last year.



