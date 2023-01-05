

NICOSIA (dpa-AFX) - Cyprus' consumer price inflation eased to the lowest level in nine months, mainly due to a moderation in the price growth for food and beverages, data from the Statistical Service showed on Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 7.9 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 8.7 percent increase.



Moreover, this was the slowest rate of growth since March, when prices had risen 7.1 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 12.6 percent annually in December, but slower than the 15.5 percent surge a month ago.



Utility costs were 17.09 percent more expensive compared to last year, and transport charges moved up 9.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 1.0 percent in December.



