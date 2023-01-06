

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines, Inc. said it will offer fast, free Wi-Fi to all customers on board most domestic mainline flights beginning February 1, in partnership with telecom major T-Mobile. The airline also announced plans to bring free Wi-Fi on international and regional aircraft by the end of 2024.



CEO Ed Bastian, at Consumer Electronics Show or CES 2023, unveiled plans to offer free Wi-Fi for SkyMiles Members. The airline will offer the service on more than 700 Viasat-equipped aircraft by the end of 2023, in partnership with telecom major T-Mobile.



Bastian said, 'It's free. There's no fine print. We have invested over $1 billion to create this.'



Bastian also introduced Delta Sync for exclusive in-flight entertainment.



Delta SkyMiles Members will have exclusive in-flight access to premium entertainment from Paramount+, new destination guides from Atlas Obscura and more in 2023 with Delta Sync.



The company is working with Paramount+ for new in-flight entertainment systems, starting this summer. Passenger preferences will travel with them from flight to flight, and even remember where one left off on a movie.



Delta claims to be the first US global carrier to introduce fast, free Wi-Fi for all as a core element of its customer experience.



Customers can access the free internet service by logging in with their Delta SkyMiles frequent flyer account information.



Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO, said, 'T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi and now we're partnering with Delta to bring that experience to all customers - regardless of their wireless provider - so that anyone flying Delta can enjoy online access from takeoff to touchdown.'



The company alsoready has loyalty partnerships with Starbucks and Lyft, among others.



